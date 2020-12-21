Leamington OPP Lay COVID-19 Gathering Limit Charge

OPP in Leamington have laid a charge for not complying with current provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

On Saturday, December 19 just after 8pm police were called to Queens Ave after receiving a complaint about the size of a gathering.

Officers observed more than 10 people in the building — a violation of the total number of people allowed to gather indoors.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on February 4, 2021.