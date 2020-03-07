Leamington OPP Looking for Hit and Run Witnesses

The OPP are looking for witnesses in a hit and run in Leamington.

Around 10:48pm on Wednesday, March 4 a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Talbot St. W. when a blue or dark-grey SUV pulled out of a fast food restaurant, right in front of the vehicle.

The vehicle collided with the back of the SUV, but the driver of the SUV didn't stop and left the scene.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Police say the suspect SUV sustained heavy damage to the back end and was last seen travelling eastbound on Talbot St. W.