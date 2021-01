OPP in Leamington are putting a call out to the public for help in locating a missing man.

Victor Paz-Lozoya of Leamington is described as Hispanic standing 5'11" weighing 190-pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

The 32-year-old was last seen on January 1.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.