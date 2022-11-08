Leamington OPP looking for missing Nova Scotian man

Leamington OPP are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Police say they received a report on Tuesday, November 8, from the Halifax Regional Police Service that a person reported missing from Nova Scotia may be in Leamington.

59-year-old Stuart Calvin Ryan was last seen on October 31 in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Ryan is described as 5'10" in height, weighing 190 lbs. and he usually wears sweatpants, a hoody, or a knitted sweater.

Police say he may be driving a 2005 Grey Chevrolet Cobalt with Nova Scotia licence plate #GCM-685.

OPP are looking to locate Ryan to check on his wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to immediately contact the Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.