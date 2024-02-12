Leamington OPP seek information on collision in which driver failed to remain

Provincial police in Leamington are turning to the public for more information on a two-vehicle crash Friday night.

The collision involved a sedan and a pickup truck and happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Deer Run Road.

The driver and passenger of the sedan were taken to hospital. Police did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

OPP say pickup truck failed to remain at scene and was last observed travelling east on Deer Run Road.

Investigators are looking to speak to the owner of a black Ford F-150 Lariat pickup truck that sustained heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.