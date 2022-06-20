Leamington passes new by-law to reduce greenhouse lights at night

The Municipality of Leamington has passed a new by-law aimed at reducing greenhouse lights.

Council has repealed and replaced a previous by-law and introduced an updated by-law requiring measures to reduce interior greenhouse light.

The new by-law also lays out specific times for the closing of ceiling curtains to reduce greenhouse light emissions, between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m., as opposed to the previous by-law which only referenced an hour before sunset to an hour after sunrise.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says they will allow some hours for gapping, which involves releasing the heat trapped inside the greenhouses by opening some of the ceiling curtains.

"That was a specific ask. When they release the heat from the greenhouses, they are only allowed to gap 10 per cent," she says. "There will be some light but not enough that it will infringe on too many people's sleep patterns."

Gapping will only be allowed between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Greenhouse Glow in Essex Country (Steve Bastien / Facebook)

MacDonald says they're hoping to bring down the dramatic effect of full light getting out into the night sky, that can be seen from Windsor and across Lake Erie in parts of the U.S.

"We've tried to find a balance but recognizing too that this in an industry that feeds the people of our country," she says. "It's a reliable, safe food source, we certainly don't want to squash it but certainly there has to be some regulation, that's what this is an attempt to do."

Council is also setting deadlines for greenhouse operators to purchase and install ceiling curtains, keeping in mind supply chain issues and delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of October 1, 2022, greenhouse owners who have not installed ceiling curtains must provide proof of purchase of the same, and by October 1, 2023, ceiling curtains must be installed and closed in accordance with the provisions of the by-law.