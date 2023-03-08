Leamington plans to redo 'big tomato'

Leamington's 'big tomato' could be getting a facelift.

Council approved $20,000 in its 2023 budget to look at redoing the former tourism information site on Talbot Street West.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Hilda MacDonald says council still has to discuss what to do with the tomato but says it will no longer be an information booth.

She believes the tomato will stay at the same spot.

"There was a trouble mold issue, so that was the reason for closing it and you can't put people into an environment like that," she says. "It's not healthy, it's not safe so we just left it."

MacDonald says the tomato is part of Leamington's history.

"We need to redo it based on the fact that it's rotting from the inside out," says MacDonald. "It will be redone, it needs to be redone, it just isn't going to be a tourist information booth."

The 'big tomato' closed in the spring of 2019.

It was the first time in nearly 60-years, the tomato didn't open for the tourism season.

The tomato was operated by the town and the Leamington and District Chamber of Commerce.

When it closed, officials said it was in a "state of disrepair."

There was also a concern for the safety of the volunteers who would staff the booth.