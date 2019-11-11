Leamington Pot Grower Wins 7 Awards

Aphria is announcing that all five of its medical and recreational brands, as well as its subsidiary Broken Coast Cannabis' Head Grower, have been recognized at the Canadian Cannabis Awards.

The Leamington-based cannabis company received a total of seven awards.

Two awards in the 'Judged Category', where winners were chosen by an expert panel of judges.

And five awards in the Consumers Choice category for the top dried flower, oil, capsules, sprays and pre-roll cannabis products were chosen by more than 31,000 Canadians.