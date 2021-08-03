Leamington Raceway Ready to Welcome Back Spectators this Weekend

Opening day is right around the corner for horse racing fans in Essex County.

Leamington Raceway will open its season Sunday with a 1,000-spectator capacity limit set out by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Tom Bain is an executive member of the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association. He says the organization is excited to unveil renovations to the track at 194 Erie St. N.

"Over $375,000 in repairs to the grandstand, to the paddock, and we will be having a new tote board brought in," he says. "I'm looking forward to it."

Bain says fans have already been reaching out to secure a spot for opening day.

"We're just so pleased that we've met with the board of health and we're going to be allowed up to 1,000 people in the stands," he added.

He says the track can hold up to 2,000 spectators, but it's going to be a great time even with the stands half full.

"This will really put us back close to our regular racing season and we'll certainly follow all of the COVID-19 regulations that are required," he says.

The 13 week race season will kick off at Leamington Raceway Sunday at 1 p.m.

For more on tickets and rules visit www.lakeshorehorseraceway.com.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.