Leamington Resident Charged for Ignoring Gathering Limits

A 35-year-old Leamington resident has been charged for ignoring the Reopening Ontario Act.

Provincial police say officers were called to a home on Queens Avenue early Sunday morning (12:30am) for a noise complaint.

When officers arrived, they saw more than 50 people in attendance.

Police say the resident was issued a provincial offences notice and was charged with Failing to Comply contrary to the Reopening Ontario Act.

According to police, the offence carries a fine of $750.

Under the province's Reopening Ontario Act, only 10 people are allowed indoors for private and unmonitored social gatherings.

This is the second time provincial police in Leamington have laid a failing to comply charge under the Reopening Ontario Act.