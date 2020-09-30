Leamington Resident Charged for Not Following Indoor Gathering Limit

Essex County OPP have laid their first charge under the province's Reopening Ontario Act.

OPP in Leamington have charged a 54-year-old with failing to comply after police got a call on Sunday around 2 a.m for a complaint of a gathering at an apartment complex on Talbot Street West.

According to police, officers found more than 20 people inside one of the apartment units.

Under the province's Reopening Ontario Act, only 10 people are allowed indoors for private and unmonitored social gatherings.

The 54-year-old was issued a provincial offences notice which carries a fine of $750.

The name of the accused has not been released.