Leamington Resident Dies in Single Vehicle Collision

Provincial police in Leamington have identified the victim of a fatal crash from earlier this week.

Police say 59-year-old Elisabeth Thiessen of Leamington died after a single vehicle collision.

According to police, a vehicle hit a light pole on Mersea Road 6 between Highway 77 and Bruner Road around 3pm Tuesday.

The second occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The OPPs Technical Collision Investigators continue to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

