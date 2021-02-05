Leamington Resident Dies in Single Vehicle Collision
Provincial police in Leamington have identified the victim of a fatal crash from earlier this week.
Police say 59-year-old Elisabeth Thiessen of Leamington died after a single vehicle collision.
According to police, a vehicle hit a light pole on Mersea Road 6 between Highway 77 and Bruner Road around 3pm Tuesday.
The second occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The OPPs Technical Collision Investigators continue to investigate.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.