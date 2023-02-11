Leamington resident faces impaired charge following traffic complaint

A Leamington resident is facing an impaired driving charge following a traffic complaint.

On Wednesday, at approximately 9:20 p.m., members of the Kingsville Detachment Ontario Provincial Police received a call from a member of the public about an erratic driver on County Road 20 in Kingsville.

Officers patrolled the area and located the car and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver displayed signs of drug intoxication, and was arrested and attended a local detachment to meet with a Drug Recognition Expert.

As a result, 28-year-old Salah Halabi of Leamington has been charged with operation while impaired of alcohol and drugs.

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on February 22 to speak to the charge.

A 90-day administrative driver's license suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated.

OPP remind residents that if you suspect someone is driving under the influence to call police at 911 to report it.

