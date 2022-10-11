iHeartRadio
Leamington resident facing shoplifting charges


A Leamington resident is facing shoplifting charges following an incident over the weekend. 

On Saturday, at approximately 6:50 p.m., OPP responded to a shoplifting incident and was called to a business on Seacliff Drive East in Leamington. 

It was determined that a person went into a store and took merchandise. 

Officers were able to locate the individual and took them into custody without incident. 

As a result, police have charged 30 year-old, Zachary Mark Mutter of Leamington, with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failing to comply with probation orders. 

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. 

