Leamington resident wins $100,000 with Instant Crossword Tripler

Katharina Wiebe of Leamington is celebrating after winning a $100,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler.

She says she has been a regular lottery player for 30 years.

Wiebe, a mother and grandmother, was at home playing her tickets when she noticed she matched five words.

"I had actually missed a letter, so I had six words. I turned the ticket over to read the game rules and saw I won the top prize," she smiled. "I couldn't believe what I was seeing!"

She told her husband about her big win right away.

"He was so excited! It felt good to tell him and see his reaction."

Wiebe plans to put her win toward a kitchen renovation and some new furniture before investing the rest.

Instant Crossword Tripler is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.61.

The winning ticket was purchased at Leamington Market on Erie Street in Leamington.