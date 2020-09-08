Leamington Resumes Some In-Person Services

Leamington will be resuming some in-person services Tuesday.

According to a release, business, marriage, lottery and liquor licencing will be available along with civil marriage ceremonies.

The in-person services are available by appointment only.

Residents will also be asked pre-screening questions and are expected to wear a mask in the facility at all times.

Enhanced safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been installed including glass barriers and hand washing stations.

Cleaning intervals at the municipal building at 111 Erie St. N. have also been increased for safety.

Appointments can be made by phone at 519-326-5761 during regular business hours Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The municipality adds online services will still be maintained as an option for those who do not wish to attend town hall in person.