Leamington Rib Fest returns to the town

The Leamington Rib Fest is back.

It kicked off on Thursday at the Leamington Fairgrounds.

The event features four rib vendors, Ontario craft beer, daily entertainment and a car show.

The ribbers include Jack the Ribber, which has fall off the bone ribs and great sauces, Brickyard BBQ which have Caribbean flavoured ribs, Route 55 has sweeter, stickier flavours, and lastly Gonzalez BBQ which has authentic Latin sauces.

Chris Glassford is the owner of Leamington Rib Fest.

He says every vendor is different, and has different flavours for their ribs.

"Every ribber has their own unique signature touch, and being in Leamington with such a culturally diverse community, we have brought you some of the best."

Glassford says what the community can expect when they visit the festival.

"This year we are bringing a car show, four award winning ribbers from across Ontario, lots of food options, lots of vendors, and just fun stuff to do all weekend."

He says as the owner of the event, it only comes down to how much fun the community has at these types of events.

"It's not an easy task for a promoter or an organizer to to put together, but it all becomes worth it when you see the community come out, have those smiles on their faces, enjoy the time that they're having at the event, enjoy the vendors and the ribbers and just all the stuff that you put together."

Glassford also runs the Chatham Rib Fest.

The event runs until Sunday evening.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi