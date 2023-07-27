Leamington robbery victim riding mobility scooter: OPP 

Leamington Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public's help identifying two individuals who waived down a person riding on a mobility scooter.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 22, on Danforth Avenue.

Police say two men then approached the victim on the scooter, a brief struggle ensued, and the suspects took a gold Rolex watch and fled in a vehicle.

The suspects are both described as burly white men. There was no description provided of the involved vehicle.

The victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

Investigators are asking residents in the area of Danforth Avenue between Carolina Woods Crescent and Alderton Street to check security cameras around the time of the incident for any unusual activity.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where there's the possibility to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.