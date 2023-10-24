Leamington's 'Big Tomato' to undergo a current state assessment

Leamington's 'big tomato' will be dissected starting today.

The Municipality of Leamington will be undertaking a current state assessment of the former tourist information booth located at the corner of Talbot and Mill Streets.

In order to complete the assessment of the tomato's structural integrity, there will be an investigation of the interior where certain portions of the ceiling within the Big Tomato will be carefully removed for inspection.

There will also be removal of non-structural items and debris inside the Big Tomato.

The primary goal of this assessment is to gain a clear understanding of the tomato's condition.

This thorough examination will provide insights into whether the existing structure can be repaired, renewed, or possibly relocated.

Robert Sharon, Director of Infrastructure Services in the Municipality of Leamington, says the community and council needs to discuss the fate of the Tomato.

"Part of that discussion has to be a current state assessment, so really we need to get a lot of the insulation and the ceiling, and just a lot of the items that were in the tomato, we have to first pull all of that out of there so we can have a look at it."

He says there are a lot of options surrounding the Big Tomato.

"How much work would need to be done in order to rehabilitate it in its current form? We'll also do a takeoff and put an estimate as to what it would cost to build a new tomato, and then have some discussions about what does council really want to see there? Is it a tomato? Is it something else? Is it a refurbished tomato?"

Sharon says the Municipality wanted to inform the public so they weren't concerned with workers inside.

"We're just getting in there, tearing out the ceiling, tearing out all insulation, removing all of the old materials that were left in there. We're really just getting it out so that we can have a professional take a look at it."

This project is expected to take place for a few days.

The tomato first closed in the spring of 2019, which was the first time in nearly 60 years that it didn't open for tourism season.