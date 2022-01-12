Leamington's COVID-19 Assessment Centre offering more services as cases surge

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Leamington is making some changes to help with an anticipated surge in cases coming into the emergency department.

According to a release from Erie Shores HealthCare, Ontario Health has requested several COVID-19 assessment centres expand their scope to include clinical services for people with a known or suspected COVID-19 infection.

The hospital says the change is not intended to replace or reduce testing, but to help conserve capacity for patients requiring emergency services.

Residents with mild COVID-19 symptoms are still being directed to self-isolate at home, but those with worsening symptoms who cannot cope at home may attend the centre for treatment.

The full list of eligibility criteria can be found on the hospital's website.