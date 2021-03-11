Leamington's COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Up and Running

The COVID-19 mass vaccination centre in Leamington is up and running.

The site located at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre officially opened on Monday for seniors 80 and over to receive their shots.

On Wednesday, local health officials took members of the media on a tour of the facility.

Leamington mayor Hilda MacDonald was also on the tour and tells CTV Windsor we've come a long way from this time a year ago.

"It feels like there's hope in the horizon that we're actually able to do some tangible things now with the residents in our region," says MacDonald. "It's been an incredible journey. When you think about where we were this time last year and the unknown, the fear of the unknown."

Erie Shores HealthCare CEO Kristin Kennedy says it's great to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

"We are excited," she says. "This is the place we were planning on working through over the summer last year, everyone knows that, with the agri-sector. So being able to help public health with staffing through vaccinations now is a full circle moment for all of us."

Kennedy adds the centre will be well staffed.

"There are a lot of logistics involved and public health is working through those," she says. "Erie Shores staff will augment that as well as our mobile COVID response team. Those staff will be deployed to the vaccination centre to help public health."

A mass vaccination centre at WFCU Centre in Windsor opened last week as well while another has been approved for the Libro Centre in Amherstburg.

More information on when the clinic in Amherstburg will open is expected to be released in the near future.

As of Wednesday, March 10, just over 34,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.