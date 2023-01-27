Leamington's Lakeside Produce files for bankruptcy

A large greenhouse grower in Leamington has filed for bankruptcy.

Several online publications, including "The Packer" say Lakeside Produce owes $188-million to 300 creditors.

That includes a fellow Leamington business Nature Fresh Farms which is owed $907-thousand dollars.

In 2021, Lakeside Produce was one of several food processors to split $4.2-million in federal funding to upgrade safety measures needed during for the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2016, the company received $1-million in provincial funding to invest in new technology, expand and add 200 full-time jobs by 2019 while retaining 300 positions. That was part of Lakeside's $7-million plan to upgrade equipment and production capacity to export more products such as peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes to the Americas and Asia.

Photo courtesy: Lakeside Produce Twitter account (@LakesidePro)

According to "The Packer", which cites public documents, total liabilities as declared by the debtor were $187,889,241 CAD. Total assets as declared by the debtor were $3,580,233 CAD.

The Lakeside Produce Facebook page says it has been focused on delivering fresh, flavourful produce to families everywhere for 75-years.

The company has locations in Leamington, Michigan and Texas.