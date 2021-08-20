Leamington's Mass Vaccination Centre Shutting Down

The COVID-19 mass vaccination centre in Leamington is closing.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the site at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre will shut down on Saturday.

It opened on March 8 and to date, more than 44,000 doses have been administered.

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald says she's proud of the site's accomplishments and feels the community can move on.

"The pop-up clinics are working very well and people can go to their health care providers as well so I think it's just a natural evolution but the process worked very well."

MacDonald says the response from the community was positive.

"The effort on behalf of our staff but also on behalf of Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and of course Erie Shores also were great partners," she adds. "So we're proud of the effort and proud of the folks that took advantage of it. So it's been a really good project."

"I feel like we've given it the best shot that we possibly can and I think the results proved in just in the numbers alone," says MacDonald. "Very pleased, pleased also with the response very the community. We saw lots of positive comments on social media, lots of comments when I was out in public from folks, so job well done all the way around."

After Saturday, there will only be one mass vaccination clinic in Windsor-Essex, at Devonshire Mall on Howard Avenue inside the former Sears store.

The health unit says eligible residents can also receive their COVID-19 vaccine from their health care providers or from a pharmacy.