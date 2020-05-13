Leamington's Wall Signs NHL Contract

The New York Rangers announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Tyler Wall on an entry-level contract. Wall’s contract begins at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Wall, 22, appeared in 32 games with UMass Lowell this season, posting an 18-8-6 record, along with a 2.10 GAA, a .931 SV%, and two shutouts.

He was named to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team this season. Wall appeared/started in 32 of UMass Lowell’s 34 games in 2019-20, and he earned all of the team’s wins during the season.

He established a collegiate career-best in SV% this season, and he was tied for ninth in the NCAA in SV% in 2019-20. In addition, Wall ranked eighth in the NCAA in saves in 2019-20 (924), and his 336 saves in either the third period or overtime were the third-most in the NCAA during the season.

Wall allowed two goals or fewer in 22 of his 32 appearances this season, including one goal or fewer in eight different appearances. He was named the Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week on six different occasions this season.

Wall also served as an alternate captain in 2019-20, becoming the first UMass Lowell goaltender to wear either a ‘C’ or an ‘A’ on his jersey since Dwayne Roloson in 1993-94.

The 6-3, 214-pounder appeared in 103 career collegiate games over four seasons (2016-17 – 2019-20) with UMass Lowell, posting a 58-34-10 record, along with a 2.28 GAA, a .918 SV%, and nine shutouts.

Wall’s 58 career wins with UMass Lowell are the most by a goaltender since the school began playing in Division 1, and he broke Dwayne Roloson’s record of 51 wins during the 2019-20 season.

He established collegiate career-bests in appearances (37), wins (26), and GAA (2.06) as a freshman in 2016-17, and he established a UMass Lowell record for wins by a rookie goaltender (he broke the record previously held by Connor Hellebuyck).

Wall also helped UMass Lowell win the Hockey East Championship in 2016-17, and he was named to the Hockey East All-Tournament Team. He posted a 2.10 GAA or better in three of his four collegiate seasons.

The Leamington, Ontario native was selected by the Rangers in the sixth round, 174th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.



with files from New York Rangers website