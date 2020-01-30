Leamington Speeder Strikes Utility Pole

A 20-year-old Leamington resident will walking for a while.

Around 7:30 Wednesday morning, an OPP officer was watching for speeders on Deer Run Rd. in Leamington when a white sedan approached.

According to the officer, the vehicle was travelling in excess of 100 kilometres per hour over the 60 kilometre per hour speed limit and climbing.

Because of the speed, the police officer did not engage in a chase but in the distance, saw the vehicles tail lights leave the roadway.

When the officer approached he saw that the vehicle struck a utility pole at Deer Run Rd and Fox Run Rd., breaking the pole into several pieces and leaving the powerline laying across the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is charged with stunt driving, fail to stop, and drive motor vehicle - no insurance

The intersection was closed for approximately one hour as the hydro line and pole were repaired.

