Leamington switching to mail in voting for 2022 municipal election

Leamington is switching to vote by mail for the upcoming 2022 municipal election.

Council has voted to make the switch as a way to better protect the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Internet voting was used in the past two elections, but according to clerk Brenda Percy, that resulted in many residents having to come into town hall to cast their ballots.

Percy says mail in voting is the safest option if COVID restrictions aren't lifted.

"We're hoping the restrictions will be lifted by the next election. However, the clerk's office needs to prepare to offer alternate voting arrangements, including one that does not require person to person contact. Voters should not need to weigh their democratic right to vote with their own or others health."

The next municipal election is scheduled for October 24, 2022.