Leamington testing emergency alert notification system Monday morning

Leamington will be testing its emergency alert notification system Monday morning at 11 a.m.

Leamington Alerts allows the Municipality to provide residents and businesses with critical information during an emergency.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says they just want to see if the medical alert system has any glitches to it, so it's a matter of making sure its in working order.

"So if something happens like in the case of flooding in southeast Leamington where we would need to evacuate groups of people," says MacDonald. "Even during the tornado in 2010 something like that would've made movement of people easier."

She says it's all about the safety of residents and getting information out in a timely manner.

"This way they'll become acquainted with it, we know what's working and what is, and it's just trying to make it a more efficient process should something come up," she says."

MacDonald expects most people to register for the alerts to make sure they know what's happening in case of emergency.

"It'll be a good thing for people, it's just like the emergency alerts on your phone," says MacDonald. "So that then you hear it, whether it's phone calls like when they had the ones where they would just call people, but this can be done in multiple ways."

To register to receive Leamington Alerts, residents can visit leamington.ca/alerts.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi