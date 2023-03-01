Leamington to look at feasibility of using speed cameras to deal with traffic issues

Leamington will be looking into the feasibility of using Automated Speed Enforcement Cameras to deal with traffic issues in the municipality.

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, council voted unanimously to direct administration to bring back a report with regard to the implementation and use of the cameras in Leamington.

It came as a result of a notice of motion brought forward by Councillor Bill Dunn related to speeding issues in the community.

Dunn says administration has heard the concerns.

"They've tried to help with traffic calming measures, like on Danforth Avenue, but we just cannot afford to do the traffic calming measures throughout our community it would be too costly for all of us."

He also mentioned how hiring an additional OPP officer to try and deal with the issues is a no-go as well, considering it would cost an additional $200,000 a year among other logistical problems.

"Catching speeders over an eight hour period, you're wasting valuable time," he continued. "They need to go to emergencies, their priorities in my opinion are crime, emergencies and other things but speeding is not one of them."

Dunn says the issue hit a critical point for him when he watched a truck driving on Oak Street by the soccer fields doing between 80 to 100 km/h past him.

"I'm standing on somebody's front lawn and we're out where there's a lot of kids and the thought that somebody may actually get killed. And so this is something that when we were at one of the conferences somebody talked about speeding cameras, and I've seen them in Toronto which is why I brought this up. I think this would be a cheaper way to alleviate some of the pressures we have in some of the areas in our community," he said.

It's anticipated that the report will be brought to council sometime in the spring, as members of administration have been working with their Traffic Engineer to look into cameras for a number of months.