Leamington to offer free transit service to grade 8 students over March Break 

The Municipality of Leamington is offering grade 8 students a free way to get around town during March Break.

The LT-Go Grade 8 program is a community initiative designed to introduce young residents to the benefits of public transportation.

Eligible students will receive a complimentary transit pass for the LT-Go on-demand transit service during the upcoming March Break from Friday Mar. 8 through Saturday Mar. 16.

The LT-Go on-demand service differs from conventional transit in that there is no fixed route or schedule, and buses are dispatched on a request-basis.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Hilda MacDonald says the initiative aims to get young people to start using the bus system.

"It's great. It makes kids a little bit more independent. It sets them up for not needing mom and dad or grandma or grandpa to drive them places, particularly through March Break. So that's one point. But the other point too is in the future that you know more people start using public transit."

She says the LT-Go on-demand service is great because it saves riders a lot of time.

"What I do is when I ordered on the app, I tell the app what time I need to be at whatever event or place I need to go, and then it figures back and tells me when it will come and pick me up. So I'm not wasting a bunch of time waiting at the bus stop."

She says in order to keep up with the growth in population, a regional transit system needs to be created.

"We have the Leamington to Windsor bus, but we need to expand that to all the municipalities so that people can get around easier. Kids can go to college and university, people can go back and forth to work, so to me this is the beginning of a greater view of how we need to move ourselves around the region."

MacDonald says 30 kids used the service last year, and is hoping for the same if not more.

-With files from AM800's The Morning Drive