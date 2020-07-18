Leamington to Reopen Sports Fields Monday

Leamington, Ont. is getting ready to open its sports fields under Phase Two the COVID-19 recovery framework.

The town announced the Leamington Soccer Field, Kinsmen Baseball Diamonds and Seacliff Beach Volleyball Courts will be open for training purposes starting Monday.

Fields will not be marked or lined for team play, and user groups must follow return-to-play guidelines.

The guidelines include maintaining physical distancing with no games or scrimmages, and a limit of 10 participants per field including coaches and trainers at all times.

Spectators are being discouraged and the town is asking parents to avoid the field accept to drop kids off and pick them up.

Everyone visiting a sports field must stay at least two metres away from people outside their household or social circle.