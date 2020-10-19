Leamington to Turn Point Pelee into the South Pole this Christmas

Leamington will be joining several municipalities in holding a reverse Santa Claus Parade.

The concept was already approved in Amherstburg and Kingsville and will see spectators drive by stationary attractions in the safe confines of their cars during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leamington District Chamber of Commerce is organizing the parade at Point Pelee National Park. General Manager Wendy Parsons says the annual event was going to move forward in some capacity no matter what.

"We've had enough hardship this year and we wanted to carry it on," she says. "It's a fun thing to do; people look forward to the parade every year and we hope that we can carry on the tradition, just in reverse."

According to Parsons, the park will provide ample space to safely distance.

"Cars are going to be able to go through Point Pelee National Park and drive by the floats that are lit up and of course Santa will be at the end and we're going to make it pretty special for our community," she added.

Parsons says Canada's southern most national park has an added draw during the holiday season.

"We needed to have something special in Leamington and since we're going Canada south, how about Canada's south pole," says Parsons.

There is no cost to enter the park, but the Chamber strongly encourages attendees to bring a donation for the food bank and or a toy for Toys for Tots which will be collected along the parade route.

The drive-thru event will be held in Point Pelee National Park on Nov. 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

— With files form AM800's Rob Hindi