Leamington Water Meter Replacement Deadline Nears

If you live in Leamington and haven't had your water meter replaced yet, you're running out of time, and you may run out of water.

The deadline to make an appointment is December 1st and residents who don't make one, may find their service disconnected.

Leamington's Manager of Environmental Services, Shannon Belleau says the changeover started back in January with 1,200 water meters still to be replaced.

"The majority of residents will have to have a water meter replacement. If their meter is less than five-years-old, they will only require the installation of a radio transmitter on their existing meter, so it can communicate with the network," she says.

Belleau says, If an appointment isn't made by the deadline, the contractor will visit the residence and provide additional information.

"There will be a 48 hour window to make that appointment. If that doesn't happen, there will be contacts through Leamington Water Services to disconnect the water," she says.

Belleau says there are several advantages to changing the meter. It'll provide more accurate readings, help detect leaks and help the town plan for the future.

"As everyone knows, we have a lot of large water users in Leamington with the greenhouse industry and Highbury Canco," she says. "We'll also be using this information as a planning tool to plan for infrastructure improvements and capacity assessments in the system to make sure that we have what is required going forward."

Belleau says the changeover is 88 per cent complete.

With files from Rob Hindi