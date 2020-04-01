Learn at Home Plan Raising Questions for High School Teachers

The District 9 president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) is looking forward to getting more information on the second phase of the province's Learn at Home initiative.

Erin Roy says, at this point, there's more questions than answers about the program which calls for three hours of work per course per week for students in Grades 9 to 12.

"Everybody has lots of questions, but knowing that this is just an unprecedented time for everyone, I think that that is just the reality for so many different areas,” says Roy. “So we're committed to working through it with the school boards at the direction of the ministry."

Roy says school boards are working on getting resources to students.

"I know that school boards have been working hard to get tech out to households that require it, but when you have a house with four kids I don't think that there's the capacity to hand out four laptops or whatever it may be. I think the plan, as of now, is to have some availability of resources."

Teachers will soon be reaching out to families with more instructions, according to Roy.

"Students can expect teachers to be connecting with them in the very near future to help quell their fears and guide them through in the way that they can. I think there's still going to be a huge learning curve. So we're just asking parents, students and everyone to know that this is unprecedented and that we're working as hard as we can."

On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford announced Ontario schools would remain closed until at least May 4.

More information about the second phase of the Learn at Home program is expected to be released in the coming days.