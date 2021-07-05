Lease Agreement in Place for Harrow Lions Hall

Essex council will be asked to approve a lease agreement Monday night between the municipality and St. Peter's ACHS College School.

The school is looking to lease the Harrow Lions Hall on McAffee Street.

If the agreement is approved, it would go into effect next month and run until the end of July 2022.

The agreement also includes a two year renewal option.

Councillor Steve Bjorkman is describing the agreement as a "great idea."

"The Lions Hall has been used sporadically at best over the last few years since the Lions Club dissolved so it would be a good source of revenue for the town," says Bjorkman.

He believes it's always been the town's plan to lease out the space.

"It's one of those town owned assets that really needs to work," he says "If we're going to own this property and own buildings, those buildings should be working for the town and bringing in revenue and paying for themselves."

The annual cost for the lease agreement is just over $10,000.

The Harrow Lions Club relinquished the facility back to the town in July 2018.