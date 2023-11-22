Lebanon's independence marked with raising of flag outside Windsor City Hall

The Lebanese flag is flying outside Windsor City Hall to recognize Lebanon's independence.

A handful of people took part in the ceremony Wednesday morning to recognize the 80th anniversary of Lebanon's independence from France.

Toffek Hindi with the Lebanese Centre of Bashir Gemayel says Lebanon is unique in the Middle East because it has so many different religions, traditions and cultures that are trying to be successful.

Hindi says Lebanon is a peace loving country and it's important to show that given the internal economic and political issues the country is facing, along with external conflicts involving countries along Lebanon's border, including the current war between Israel and Hamas.

"Our goal is to show that to everybody. It's important that people understand that we want to be a beacon in the Middle East and go to back to what we used to be before all the commotion happened," he says.

Hindi says militias are using Lebanon every time there's a conflict.

"We're just trying to stay afloat, trying to stay united as Lebanese, trying to stay protective of our borders and try to stay sovereign, independent and free,' he says. "That's our main goal, we just want to live in peace and freedom."

Toffek Hindi with the Lebanese Centre of Bashir Gemayel speaks during a flag raising ceremony outside Windsor City Hall. Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo: Rusty Thomson)

Hindi says Lebanon needs some help.

"As long as there's foreign intervention, we're going to keep struggling. We need our Canadian governments and all governments in the free world to stand up and help us to elect a president, form a government that's working for the people and Lebanon in general," he says.

Lebanon has had no president and only a caretaker government since 2002 due to economic and political turmoil within the country.