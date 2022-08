LeBron James inks 2-year, $97.1 million deal with Lakers

LOS ANGELES - LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The maximum deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday.

James was headed into the final year of his most recent deal with the Lakers, who signed the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time league champion in July 2018.

Barring injury, James is likely to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's career scoring king this winter.