TIME Magazine is recognizing LeBron James as its Athlete of the Year.

The magazine notes the efforts of the Los Angeles Lakers star in getting more people to vote in last month's U.S. election.

His nonprofit was called More Than A Vote.

The recognition for LeBron comes after Sports Illustrated said the activist athlete was its Sportsperson of the Year.

LeBron was one of five athletes recognized by SI.

With files from the Associated Press