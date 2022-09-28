Lecce believes education deal can be reached without work stoppages

Ontario's education minister believes a deal will be worked out with education workers in the province ahead of any potential work disruptions.

Stephen Lecce was in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday, visiting local schools and schools currently under construction alongside Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie.

Lecce says it was a difficult negotiation the last time around, but they got to an agreement that worked and gave parents certainty.

"We are offering a fair offer, 8.24 per cent for all workers within the education space. We value what they do, so much so that we've actually increased funding for almost 5,000 more staff working in our schools. More EAs, more ECs, more educators making a difference and custodians," he said.

The CUPE-Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, which represents 55,000 education workers across all of the various school boards, said very little to no progress was made during meetings with negotiators earlier last week. They've asked for annual wage increases of $3.25 per hour, or 11.7 per cent, to help address the increase in inflation as well as minimum staffing requirements.

President Laura Walton says tiny improvements won’t pay the bills and won’t keep workers in schools or recruit new ones.

Lecce says the priority is keeping kids in school in a more normal, stable setting after years of disruptions due to the pandemic.

"Andrew Dowie and myself we feel strongly, as well as Anthony Leardi and others across the province including the Premier, that kids have to be in school after the last two difficult years. We owe it to them on a moral basis and I just want families to know that we will sign up to keep them in school while we continue to negotiate in good faith. So that we get a fair deal for those very workers that we respect so much within our schools."

His message to local parents is they're going to fight hard to avoid any impacts to the school year.

"After two difficult years with learning gaps emerging, mental and physical health challenges, we have a moral obligation to these kids and we're going to do whatever it takes to keep them in a school," he continued. "Keep them learning, keep them with educators and their friends, that's going to make a tremendous difference in their life."

Lecce says they value teachers and education workers, but what they view as a challenge is that in the absence of accepting what the province views as a fair deal that educators may strike.

"I think kids just want to be in school, I think their parents want them in school and I think most of the workers want to be in school. My message is quite simple, let's sit down, never leave the table or impose difficulty on a family or child. Let's get a fair deal for everyone that we can all live with that perseveres in-person learning and makes kids the number one priority," he stated.

The current deals with all five of Ontario’s major education unions expired on August 31.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario indicated last month that any interruptions would likely come later in the school year, while the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation has ruled out strike action for the time being.