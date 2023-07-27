Legacy Cabin unveiled at Bryerswood Youth Camp

Members of the community gathered at Bryerswood Youth Camp on Tuesday, to celebrate the unveiling of a brand new Legacy Cabin thanks to an investment from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation.

The investment was in celebration of their 40 Years of Inspiring Philanthropy.

A 40th Anniversary Community Legacy Investment in the amount of $25,000 allowed for the construction of the brand new, six-bunk cabin at Bryerswood Youth Camp.

Situated on 25 acres in Essex County, Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club is a not-for-profit, charitable organization offering structured programs for youth, whose first priority is to provide fun through learning about leadership, life skills, outdoor camping skills and environmental stewardship in a place where children feel safe and welcomed.

The facility is currently in the process of making upgrades to existing cabins and structures, with the goal of maintaining year-round access for young people in the community.

Officials say the rustic but comfortable new cabin provides much-needed additional accommodations, allowing more young visitors to enjoy the camp.

The investment is one of several 40th Anniversary Community Legacy Projects being supported by the WECF, as they celebrate 40 years of Community Supporting Community in 2023.

"We are very grateful and thankful that WECF has chosen to support us in such a significant way, showing that they believe in our vision for Bryerswood and the youth of Windsor, Essex County and Chatham-Kent," Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club President Kathi Poupard said.

WECF Executive Director Lisa Kolody says they're investing in community to create projects that will invest in lasting change, reflect the people of Windsor and Essex County, have sense of place and culture, and honour both local history and the future as it unfolds.

"We are privileged to be celebrating our 40th Anniversary with phenomenal community partners like Bryerswood Youth Camp, who are helping us mark this milestone year by creating projects that help foster a sense of community throughout Windsor & Essex County, today and forever," she said.