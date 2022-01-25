Legal battle brewing over SilverCity Windsor

A potential legal battle is brewing between Cineplex and the owner of the property that houses the SilverCity Windsor movie theatre.

Mikhail Holdings, which owns the property at the corner of Walker Road and Provincial Road, has been informed by Cineplex that the theatre will cease operations immediately.

Cineplex has confirmed to AM800 News they will not reopen once Ontario government COVID-19 restrictions are lifted on Jan. 31.

Cineplex informed Mikhail Holdings earlier this month that it would not renew its lease at the site, which expires at the end of 2022, as it moves to focus on its nearby Cineplex Odeon Devonshire Mall Cinemas location.

Joe Mikhail, Director of Mikhail Holdings, alleges Cineplex is now removing items from inside the building, including the seats. He says he's informed Cineplex that he will file an application with the courts over plans to cease operations, effective immediately, and over the removal of certain items from inside the property, specifically the seats.

,Cineplex did not provide a statement in response to questions about the removal of items from inside the building.

Mikhail says the seats were installed 25 years ago by the original developer and claims they belong to the landlord.

"I'm saying our position is different than their position and that the courts should decide on this. I've asked them to stand down on stripping it until the court hears about who those assets belong," he says.

Mikhail says his biggest concern is what happens if they fail to maintain the asset and keep the theatre intact.

"If I have to demolish it for the saving of the huge tax bill on that property, then the City of Windsor will never, ever see another theatre come up again because it's too expensive to build it again," he says.

Mikhail hopes they can resolve the issue before it goes to court.

"I've asked if they will consider some middle ground between the two," he says. "I think they're reviewing what they think will leave behind and when they will close, and items of that nature. I'm hoping we could reach a settlement before we have to file."

Mikhail Holdings has been exploring other options for the site which includes reaching out WalMart and Calgary-based Landmark Cinema of Canada Inc. which operates 45 theatres with 317 screens.