Legendary Actor Sean Connery Passes Away

According to the BBC, actor Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90.

The news outlet is reporting the passing has been confirmed by Connery's family.

The legendary actor is best known for playing James Bond — he was the first actor to play the role going on to appear in seven of the spy films between 1962 and 1983.

Connery's acting career included winning an Oscar for his role in The Untouchables as well as three Golden Globes.

