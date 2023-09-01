Leger poll finds 47 per cent of Canadians are living paycheque-to-paycheque

A new poll from Leger suggests the cost of living crisis has almost half of Canadians just getting by each month, and it's hitting young people harder.

Forty-seven per cent of people polled say they are living paycheque-to-paycheque, and 36 per cent say their household finances are in poor shape.

More than half of the respondents who are under age 35 say they're paycheque-to-paycheque, and almost 50 per cent of them say they're worried about losing their job in the next year.

Meanwhile support is growing for the Conservatives, who have been hammering home a message that the federal government needs to do more on affordability.

The poll suggests 38 per cent of decided voters would support the Tories if an election were held today, up three points from July.

Liberal support was steady at 29 per cent, and 34 per cent of people polled say they are satisfied with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.