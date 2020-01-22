Lemay Enters Ward 7 By-Election Race

There are now three candidates running in the ward 7 by-election in Windsor.

Greg Lemay is the latest candidate to file his nomination papers.

The 34-year-old filed his papers Wednesday morning at city hall.

"I've spoken to the people of ward 7, I've been to a lot of the houses," says Lemay. "I feel like this is a good opportunity for me to run and do some good advocacy work."

Lemay moved to the ward just over a year ago and decided to run after speaking with family, friends and residents.

"I had it in my mind that I was going to run again," says Lemay. "I think the big thing was, was focusing on, do you have the time, do you have the effort, are you ready to go again because it's a big process. It's not something you think of in a day right."

Lemay believes flooding is a key issue for ward 7 residents.

The council seat became available when Irek Kusmierczyk was elected as the MP for Windsor-Tecumseh this past fall.

Also running in ward 7 are Igor Dzaic and Michael Malott.

The ward 7 by-election is set for April 27th.