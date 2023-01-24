Lengthy fraud investigation in Lakeshore leads to charges

A year long fraud investigation in Lakeshore has resulted in charges against a Windsor man.

Provincial Police in Lakeshore and the Essex County OPP Crime Unit began an investigation in December of 2021 after a family notified police that they were the victims of fraud that began in January of that year.

An investigation determined a person known to the family fraudulently obtained an undisclosed amount of money over the year.

A 36-year old is charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000 and five counts of fraud over $5,000.

If you have been a victim of fraud, the OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.