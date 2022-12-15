Lengthy prison terms for 3 who aided Whitmer kidnap plotter

JACKSON, Mich. - Three men who forged an early alliance with the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms for assisting him in 2020.

Pete Musico on Thursday was given a minimum term of 12 years while his son-in-law Joe Morrison got 10 years.

Paul Bellar was given seven years.

They'll be eligible for parole at that time.

The three were convicted in October of providing material support for a terrorist act.

Musico, Morrison, and Bellar were members of a paramilitary group known as the Wolverine Watchmen.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was never physically harmed by the plot.

Separately, four people were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy in federal court.