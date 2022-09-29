Less than 100 secondary students remain suspended with incomplete immunization records

There are still dozens of secondary students suspended in Windsor-Essex with incomplete immunization records, as of Wednesday, September 28.

The local health unit says 76 students remain suspended.

Last week 223 students were suspended and two weeks ago, 1,519 were suspended.

In June, roughly 13,000 suspension notices were sent to secondary who had missing immunizations or failing to update their immunization records with the health unit.

Under the Immunization of School Pupils Act, all students in Ontario must be up-to-date on immunizations.

Suspension can last up to 20 days under the act.

There are approximately 19,000 secondary students in Windsor-Essex.