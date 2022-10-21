Less than 15 high school students still suspended for incomplete immunization records

Less than 15 high school students are still suspended for incomplete immunization records.

In June, roughly 13,000 secondary school students had incomplete immunization records and were either overdue for one or more vaccines or had not submitted their updated records to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.

In August, students with outstanding immunizations were mailed a suspension notice that if they did not get up to date that they would be suspended on September 14.

At the suspension deadline on September 12, just over 1,500 students had not provided updated records to the health unit. These students were suspended two days later.

At the end of September, the health unit said 76 students remained suspended, and as of October 3, 49 students were still suspended.

During Thursday's Windsor Essex County Health Unit board meeting, it was stated that less than 15 students were suspended and would remain suspended until the student’s immunization record is up-to-date with the WECHU.