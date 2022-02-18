Less than 300 high risk active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 78 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit says there are now 280 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 26 active outbreaks in the region.

Four are workplace outbreaks, 12 are community outbreaks, one is a hospital outbreak and nine are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 573 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.0 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.2 per cent have received two doses.

52.9 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.