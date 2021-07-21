Letowski Heads to Canadiens; Spitfires Looking for New Head Coach

The Windsor Spitfires are in the market for a new head coach.

The search comes after Trevor Letowski was named assistant coach of the Montreal Canadiens.

The 44-year-old has led the Spitfires since the 2017-18 season, after taking over for Rocky Thompson.

He was previously the associate coach of the team.

Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler says he's happy for Trevor.

"Great news for Trevor. Great news for the Spitfires, but also a little saddened. He was going to lead our group, but now we have to find a replacement and, similar to Trevor, we're going to find a quality coach that will lead our group."

He says Montreal is getting a top notch coach.

"It's no surprise the NHL has been interested in Trevor and for him to go at this time makes a ton of sense for him. It's just a proud day for the organization. It was inevitable in my opinion and it's a real good day for the Montreal Canadiens and Trevor."