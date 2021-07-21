Letowski Heads to Canadiens; Spitfires Looking for New Head Coach
The Windsor Spitfires are in the market for a new head coach.
The search comes after Trevor Letowski was named assistant coach of the Montreal Canadiens.
The 44-year-old has led the Spitfires since the 2017-18 season, after taking over for Rocky Thompson.
He was previously the associate coach of the team.
Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler says he's happy for Trevor.
"Great news for Trevor. Great news for the Spitfires, but also a little saddened. He was going to lead our group, but now we have to find a replacement and, similar to Trevor, we're going to find a quality coach that will lead our group."
He says Montreal is getting a top notch coach.
"It's no surprise the NHL has been interested in Trevor and for him to go at this time makes a ton of sense for him. It's just a proud day for the organization. It was inevitable in my opinion and it's a real good day for the Montreal Canadiens and Trevor."
Bowler says the search for a replacement is already underway.
"A guy that's will to think outside the box, be a leader, look at doing things differently. The game is always changing. So we're just looking for a quality person and coach. We'll take our time with this decision, but it's a decision that needs to be made sooner than later."
Letowski also served as head coach of the Sarnia Sting.
He also represented Canada at three world junior championships as an assistant coach, helping the team take home the bronze medal in 2014 and gold in 2018.
Letowski previously worked with Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme at the world junior championships.
The former seventh round draft pick spent nine seasons in the NHL between 1998 and 2008, playing 616 regular season games with the Phoenix Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes.
During his time in the NHL, Letowski recorded 84 goals and 117 assists.