Letowski Named to Propsect Game Coaching Staff

The head coach of the Windsor Spitfires has been named to the coaching staff for the 2020 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Trevor Letowski will be on the bench for Team White as an associate coach to George Burnett of the Guelph Storm who has been named head coach.

Letowski is in his fifth season behind the Spitfires bench and third as head coach following two seasons as an associate in 2016 and 2017 where the team captured a Memorial Cup title.

Rob Wilson of the Peterborough Petes will act as head coach of Team Red with Vince Laise of the Hamilton Bulldogs as his associate coach.

NHL Central Scouting will divide the roster of 40 players into Team's Red and White to be announced in January.

The game will be played in Hamilton on January 16th.